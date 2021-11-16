UrduPoint.com

27 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 08:04 PM

Police on Tuesday arrested 27 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 10 drug pushers and recovered 2.

5 kg hashish and 71 litres liquor from them.

The police also held four gamblers and recovered Rs 2,450 stake money from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 13 people and recovered 11 pistols, one rifle, one revolver and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was under way, said police.

