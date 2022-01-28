27 'criminals' held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 27 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 27 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed four drug-pushers and recovered 1.

6-kg hashish and 47 litres of liquor from them. The police also held 12 gamblers and recovered Rs. 49,450 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 11 persons and recovered 9 pistols, one gun, one Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.