27 'criminals' held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Police arrested 27 alleged criminals on Friday and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed one proclaimed offender and 12 drug-pushers and recovered 6.2-kg hashish and 247 litres of liquor from the.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested 14 persons and recovered 13 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.