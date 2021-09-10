27 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons seized

Police Friday arrested 27 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Police Friday arrested 27 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed six drug-pushers and recovered 0.3-kg hashish and 36 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held 12 gamblers with stake money of Rs 2,500.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested nine persons and recovered eight pistols, one revolver and a number of bullets from them.