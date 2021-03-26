UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

27 'criminals' Held, Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

27 'criminals' held, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Police Friday claimed to have arrested 27 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed four proclaimed offenders and 13 drug-pushers and recovered 3.

7-kg hashish and 53-litre liquor from them.

The police also held four gamblers with stake money of Rs 2,430. In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested six persons and recovered five pistols, one gun and a number of bullets from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

36 minutes ago

PHA distributes free saplings among citizens

2 minutes ago

IHC reserves verdict on extradition of Pakistani o ..

2 minutes ago

15 dead, 1031 injured in 981 Road Traffic Crashes ..

2 minutes ago

Light show over US sky likely SpaceX debris re-ent ..

2 minutes ago

Shibli grieved over senior journalist Sohail Abdul ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.