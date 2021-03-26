27 'criminals' held, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Police Friday claimed to have arrested 27 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed four proclaimed offenders and 13 drug-pushers and recovered 3.

7-kg hashish and 53-litre liquor from them.

The police also held four gamblers with stake money of Rs 2,430. In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested six persons and recovered five pistols, one gun and a number of bullets from them.