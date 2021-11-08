27 criminals held with contraband

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 27 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 27 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police teams nabbed 14 drug pushers and recovered 42.44 kg hashish and 138 litres liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 13 people and recovered 10 pistols,2 guns, a repeater gun and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.