UrduPoint.com

27 Criminals Held With Contraband

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 06:52 PM

27 criminals held with contraband

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 27 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 27 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police teams nabbed 14 drug pushers and recovered 42.44 kg hashish and 138 litres liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 13 people and recovered 10 pistols,2 guns, a repeater gun and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Roads to Tomorrow: Pathways to Sustainable Mobilit ..

Roads to Tomorrow: Pathways to Sustainable Mobility session begins

11 minutes ago
 UAE, Pakistan sign agreement to boost joint effort ..

UAE, Pakistan sign agreement to boost joint efforts in climate, environment at C ..

26 minutes ago
 India Vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Ma ..

India Vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 42 IND Vs NAM Live Updates

50 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notice

Power shutdown notice

3 minutes ago
 Sugar mills to start crushing from Nov 15

Sugar mills to start crushing from Nov 15

3 minutes ago
 Awareness seminar on "ICE-Free Peshawar" organized ..

Awareness seminar on "ICE-Free Peshawar" organized at Agriculture University Pes ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.