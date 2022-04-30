UrduPoint.com

27 Criminals Held With Drugs, Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2022 | 09:27 PM

27 criminals held with drugs, weapons

Police claimed to have arrested 27 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 27 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested a notorious proclaimed offender wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. Police have arrested two four drug peddlers and recovered 432 litre liquor, 65 bottles of imported wine, 1.

970 kg Hashish from their possession.

Meanwhile, four illegal weapon holders were apprehended with four pistols and rounds, police sources added.

Police have also held four kite sellers with 5060 kites and chemical thread, Two tenant act violators, two drivers, one outlaw held for illegally refilling LPG and six other criminals during the crackdown.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources said.

Related Topics

LPG Police Drugs Robbery Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Imran Khan announces anti-govt march in last week ..

Imran Khan announces anti-govt march in last week of May

20 seconds ago
 At Least 10 Soldiers Die in Mine Explosion in Sout ..

At Least 10 Soldiers Die in Mine Explosion in Southern Somalia - Reports

8 minutes ago
 DMC South finalizes arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr

DMC South finalizes arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr

8 minutes ago
 Fire breaks out on Oil Tankers in Taru Jabba

Fire breaks out on Oil Tankers in Taru Jabba

8 minutes ago
 Putin Signs Decree on May Payments to WWII Veteran ..

Putin Signs Decree on May Payments to WWII Veterans in LPR, DPR, Ukrainian Terri ..

8 minutes ago
 Court dismisses Pervaiz Elahi application for case ..

Court dismisses Pervaiz Elahi application for case registration

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.