27 criminals held with drugs, weapons

Police claimed to have arrested 27 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 27 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested a notorious proclaimed offender wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. Police have arrested two four drug peddlers and recovered 432 litre liquor, 65 bottles of imported wine, 1.

970 kg Hashish from their possession.

Meanwhile, four illegal weapon holders were apprehended with four pistols and rounds, police sources added.

Police have also held four kite sellers with 5060 kites and chemical thread, Two tenant act violators, two drivers, one outlaw held for illegally refilling LPG and six other criminals during the crackdown.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources said.