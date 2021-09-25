UrduPoint.com

27 Criminals, Including 2 POs Held

Muhammad Irfan 14 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 02:54 PM

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 27 criminals including two proclaimed offenders (POs) from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours

According to police spokesperson, teams held two POs and six drug pushers and recovered 0.

3 Kg hashish and 52 litres liquor from them. The police also arrested nine gamblers and recovered Rs 9,000 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 10 persons and recovered eight pistols, one rifle, one kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was under way, said police

