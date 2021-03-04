UrduPoint.com
27 Criminals Nabbed In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 10:06 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The district police arrested 27 criminals including outlaws, drug peddlers and gamblers during last 24 hours.

According to police report issued here on Thursday, police teams held 5 outlaws and recovered 4 pistols and a repeater from their possession.

Police also nabbed 7 drug peddlers and seized 4.7kg hashish, 110 grams heroin and 467 liters liquor.

Police apprehended 15 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 8,780 from them.

