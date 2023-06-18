UrduPoint.com

27 Dead, 1,404 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published June 18, 2023 | 06:30 PM

27 dead, 1,404 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :At least 27 persons were killed and 1,404 others injured in 1,242 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 755 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 649 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 666 drivers, 51 underage drivers, 150 pedestrians and 615 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 288 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 314 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 87 in Gujranwala with 89 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 81 accidents and 86 victims.

According to the data, 1,104 motorbikes, 84 auto-rickshaws, 111 motorcars, 30 vans, 11 passenger buses, 29 trucks and 103 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Gujranwala SITE Top

Recent Stories

Emirati, Korean literary minds explore contemporar ..

Emirati, Korean literary minds explore contemporary literature

1 hour ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi honours 30 regu ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi honours 30 regular blood donors and 25 suppor ..

1 hour ago
 Special Olympics UAE begins its participation at S ..

Special Olympics UAE begins its participation at Special Olympics World Games Be ..

4 hours ago
 RTA completes construction of 7 footbridges spanni ..

RTA completes construction of 7 footbridges spanning 888m

4 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi announces opening of PublisHer ch ..

Bodour Al Qasimi announces opening of PublisHer chapter in Republic of Korea

5 hours ago
 TDRA launches initiative to optimise FedNet with A ..

TDRA launches initiative to optimise FedNet with AI services

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.