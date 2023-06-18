27 dead, 1,404 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :At least 27 persons were killed and 1,404 others injured in 1,242 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 755 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 649 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 666 drivers, 51 underage drivers, 150 pedestrians and 615 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 288 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 314 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 87 in Gujranwala with 89 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 81 accidents and 86 victims.

According to the data, 1,104 motorbikes, 84 auto-rickshaws, 111 motorcars, 30 vans, 11 passenger buses, 29 trucks and 103 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.