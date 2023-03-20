27 designated trucking points to provide free flour in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :As many as 27 designated trucking points have been activated in the district for the supply of free flour under the Punjab government's Ramzan package.

The target of providing more than 52,000 bags of flour weighing 10 kg has been set for daily supply to deserving citizens at these trucking points.

As many as 520,000 families registered under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) from Sialkot district would be able to benefit from the programme.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan while giving details regarding the implementation of government relief package for the holy month of Ramzan.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner along with ADC Revenue Muhammed Iqbal visited various flour mills, checked the quality and weight of flour supplied at the points and also inspected the trucking points in tehsil Sambrial.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, the Assistant Commissioners of the four tehsils were also present in the field and inspected the trucking points to monitor the process of free flour distribution.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan said the number of trucking points in the district had been increased to 27.

Among them 13 points for tehsil Sialkot, 6 trucking points in tehsil Pasrur, 6 trucking points in tehsil Daska and 2 trucking points in tehsil Daska had been set up, he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan also visited thevegetable and fruit market, and reviewed the implementation of the rate listafter bidding process.