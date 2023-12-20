27 drug addicts shifted to rehabilitation centers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Peshawar district administration has relocated 27 drug addicts from various localities to social welfare rehabilitation centers with the aim of reintegrating them into normal lives.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Peshawar, Afzal Wazir, directed the launch of an operation against drug addicts, facilitating their transfer to rehabilitation centers.

These centers will provide systematic treatment to the addicts, enabling them to overcome addiction and reintegrate into society as dignified citizens.

The district administration, along with the Anti-Narcotics Department and the Social Welfare Department, actively engaged in operations against professional drug dealers and addicts in Peshawar.

Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Additional Assistant Commissioner Lutfur Rehman, Anti-Narcotics Force authorities, and District Social Welfare Officer Noor Muhammad jointly conducted an operation, apprehending 27 addicts from Hayatabad and Karkhano.

They were subsequently transferred to the Social Welfare Rehabilitation Centers. Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Afzal Wazir, affirmed that operations against addicts will continue.