27 drug cases decided by District Drug Control Board

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :District Drug Control board decided 27 cases of quacks, illegal clinics and sale of prohibited drugs during a meeting held here on Thursday.

The meeting was presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.

A total of 27 cases were discussed in the meeting out of which two cases have been sent to drug court, warning issued to 20 while five cases have been cancelled.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that quacks would not be allowed to put public lives at risk adding that they would be treated with iron hands. He directed drug inspectors to speed up crack down against quacks and illegal medical stores in order to protect public lives.

Assistant Commissioner Coordination Chaudhry Maqbool, CEO Health Dr Maria Mumtaz and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.