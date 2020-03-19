UrduPoint.com
27 Electricity Pilferers Arrested In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 02:20 PM

In five division of FESCO Sargodha circle special teams caught 27 electricity thieves and registered cases against 5 consumers and fined Rs. 2.47 million in the shape of detection bills during this month

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :In five division of FESCO Sargodha circle special teams caught 27 electricity thieves and registered cases against 5 consumers and fined Rs.

2.47 million in the shape of detection bills during this month. These power pilferers were involved in electricity theft through direct from PVC cable, slowness of meter and meter tempering. On the special directives of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and Chief Executive Officer FESCO Shafiqe �ul- Hassan, special teams were taking strict action against power theft in FESCO region on daily basis.

According to details, in Sargodha 1division 5 power pilferers were caught by special teams while Rs. 3.3 lakh fine was imposed in the shape of detection bills.

In Sargodha 2 division 6 power pilferers were caught while Rs.

5.3 lakh fine was imposed. In FESCO Bhawal division 7 power pilferers were caught while Rs. 5 lakh fine was imposed. In Johrabad division 2 power pilferers were caught while Rs. 7 lakh fine was imposed in shape of detection bills.

Similarly in Sargodha 3 division special team caught 7 consumers who were stealing electricity and Rs.3.96 lakh fine was imposed in shape of detection bills. Chief Executive FESCO Shafique-ul-Hassan has appealed to consumers to report the theft of electricity in their surroundings and inform to their respective sub-division so that immediate action can be taken against the power thief users.

