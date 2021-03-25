27 employees of Children Hospital regularized

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 27 employees of the Children Hospital were regularized here on Thursday.

MPAs Raja Riaz Ahmed and Ch Latif Nazar distributed confirmation letters among employees, including computer operators, clerks and paramedics.

Naveed Anjum, Waqar Waris, Zargam Khan, Amir Nazir Gujjar, Rana Shahzad,Muhammad Ashfaq, Sofia Ikram, Jahanzeb, etc were regularized.

Medical Superintendent Dr Habib Buttar and others were also present.