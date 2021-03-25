UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

27 Employees Of Children Hospital Regularized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:40 PM

27 employees of Children Hospital regularized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 27 employees of the Children Hospital were regularized here on Thursday.

MPAs Raja Riaz Ahmed and Ch Latif Nazar distributed confirmation letters among employees, including computer operators, clerks and paramedics.

Naveed Anjum, Waqar Waris, Zargam Khan, Amir Nazir Gujjar, Rana Shahzad,Muhammad Ashfaq, Sofia Ikram, Jahanzeb, etc were regularized.

Medical Superintendent Dr Habib Buttar and others were also present.

Related Topics

Sofia

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,043 new COVID-19 cases, 2,200 reco ..

27 minutes ago

Malaysian Diplomat Hopes For More Military Coopera ..

5 minutes ago

Tree plantation vital to keep atmosphere pollution ..

6 minutes ago

S.Africa's top court hears bid to jail 'cynical' Z ..

6 minutes ago

Suez Canal 'temporarily suspending navigation': au ..

6 minutes ago

RCEP to boost service trade of member countries: c ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.