27 Goods Vehicles Challaned For Violation Of Axle Load
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Rana Mohsin challaned 27 vehicles on charges of overload.
The goods vehicles have particular axle load recommendation as per law. The vehicles which were challaned were found carrying more weight than the axle load. Similarly, the owners of the goods transports were fined over Rs one lac.