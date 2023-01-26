27 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

As many as 74 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and shifted them to Panahgah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :As many as 74 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and shifted them to Panahgah.

A spokesman for local administration said here on Thursday, during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 27 beggars including 10 males and 17 females from different parts of Faisalabad city.

These beggars were shifted to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand, whereas they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society, he added.