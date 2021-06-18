UrduPoint.com
27 Held, Drugs & Weapons Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 07:51 PM

Police Friday arrested 27 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Police Friday arrested 27 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours.

According to police, the raiding teams nabbed four proclaimed offenders and six drug-pushers and recovered 0.

9-kg hashish and 218 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held 10 gamblers with stake money of 13,900.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested seven persons and recovered five pistols, one rifle, one repeater and a number of bullets from them.

