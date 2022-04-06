27 held during S&S operation; huge caches of arms recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) ::Circle Tangi Police and Pak Army here on Wednesday conducted joint search and strike (S&S) operation in different areas of Tangi and Mandni police stations and arrested 15 accused and four proclaimed offenders and recovered huge cache of arms from their custody.

According to spokesman of district police, 30 houses were checked by Ladies Constable and recovered three Kalashnikovs, three rifles, eight pistols, a gun and 580 different bore cartridges from them.

The police also checked 25 vehicles through VVS and 20 people through CRVS systems, he said adding that the operation was conducted on the instructions of DPO Charsadda Sohail Khalid under the leadership of DSP Tangi Haider Khan.

SHO Mandni Inspector Ghafarullah Khan, SHO Tangi Masood Khan, SHO Omarzai Kashif Khan, heavy contingent of elite force, Pakistan Army, women police team and bomb disposal squad took part in the operation.

All the suspects and criminals were shifted to concerned police stations and investigation was underway.