27 Held For Kite Flying, One-wheeling, Firing

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM

27 held for kite flying, one-wheeling, firing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) A total of 27 accused were arrested from different areas of the city for kite-flying, one-wheeling and firing.

According to the Dolphin spokesperson, 25 one-wheelers were arrested from Defense, Mall Road, Jail Road, Bind Road, Ferozepur Road and other areas of the provincial capital.

Two suspects involved in kite flying and firing were arrested and kites, pistols, bullets and magazines were recovered.

SP Dolphin Shah Mir Khalid said that indiscriminate actions against kite flying, one-wheeling, firing will continue.

