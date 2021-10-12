UrduPoint.com

27 Held With Contraband

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:28 PM

27 held with contraband

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 27 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 27 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

The police arrested 6 drug pushers and recovered 1.2 kg hashish and 124 litres liquor from their possession.

Fifteen gamblers with Rs 41,200 stake money were also held.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 6 people and recovered 4 pistols, a rifle,a kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.

