27 held with contraband

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested 27 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

The raiding teams arrested 12 proclaimed offenders and 6 drug pushers and recovered 2.

8 Kg hashish and 37 litres liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 people and recovered 9 pistols and a number of bullets from them.

The police also arrested two kite sellers and seized 170 kites and stringrolls from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.