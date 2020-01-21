27 hotel managers arrested in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) : The police arrested managers of 27 hotels/marquees on charge of violating one-dish act during last 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that local administration along with police conducted raids at hotels and marquees at Sammundri Road, Jaranwala Road and Canal Road and found violation of one dish act.

The police arrested managers -- Ashraf, Sajjad, Zakir, Muzammal Hayat, Khurram Shahid, Zulfiqar Ali, Mazhar Abbas, Afzal, Salman, Mazhar, Saleem Iqbal, Asif, Riaz Javaid and Jahangir and others.