UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

27 Illegal Immigrants Including Women And Children Held

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 08:40 PM

27 illegal immigrants including women and children held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :The Jamshoro police arrested on Sunday 27 illegal immigrants, including women and children, of Afghan origin.

The police informed that during the snap checking on the toll plaza of M9 Motorway, the police found the 27 persons travelling in a passenger coach.

The police said none of those persons could produce their identity card or passport after which they were taken to the police station.

The arrested persons including 4 men, 5 women and 18 children.

The police said they all had been booked on the state's complaint under the Foreigners Act and that they would be produced before the judicial magistrate for remand on July 8.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Motorway Police Station Jamshoro July Women Sunday All Coach

Recent Stories

DEWA explores cooperation with Brunei energy secto ..

26 minutes ago

Salem Al Qasimi becomes member of International In ..

26 minutes ago

ERC launches health projects in Pakistan

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

UAE Government seeks to encourage growth of mariti ..

2 hours ago

Pearl Initiative, NAMA engage in research on women ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.