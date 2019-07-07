27 illegal immigrants including women and children held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :The Jamshoro police arrested on Sunday 27 illegal immigrants, including women and children, of Afghan origin.

The police informed that during the snap checking on the toll plaza of M9 Motorway, the police found the 27 persons travelling in a passenger coach.

The police said none of those persons could produce their identity card or passport after which they were taken to the police station.

The arrested persons including 4 men, 5 women and 18 children.

The police said they all had been booked on the state's complaint under the Foreigners Act and that they would be produced before the judicial magistrate for remand on July 8.