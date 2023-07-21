27 illegal water connections disconnected: Mayor

Mayor Karachi and Chairman Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation Barrister Murtaza Wahab said of the total 270 illegal connections, 27 were disconnected from which two million gallons of water were stolen while the rest of it will cut off soon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi and Chairman Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation Barrister Murtaza Wahab said of the total 270 illegal connections, 27 were disconnected from which two million gallons of water were stolen while the rest of it will cut off soon.

He said this on Friday during the inspection of the 84-inch diameter line that supplies water to the city from the Hub Dam at 4K Chowrangi North Karachi here, said a spokesperson of KMC on Friday.

As many as 10 million gallons daily of water is supplied to the city from the hub dam of which three million gallons of water is lost due to line leakage, which is being repaired, the Mayor Karachi said.

He said that we are taking action against illegal connections and hydrants and this process of improvement will continue. No one will be allowed to rob the right of citizens, he added.

On this occasion, PPP South District General Secretary Karamullah Waqasi, Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation Syed Salahuddin and Chief Executive Officer Asadullah Khan, town chairman, and vice chairman, other elected representatives and officers were also present.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that when he took over the management of the water board, the first thing he asked the administration regarding the issue of water theft from the lines every day.

He said that he was told that 90 to 100 million gallons per day of water from the Hub Dam is released into the line, of which a large amount of water disappears along the way, and finally only 10 to 12 million gallons per day are left for supply, and this is due to illegal connections that have been taken by various communities, societies, industries, and commercial establishments.

Approximately 270 in number, due to which the water of the government and the public is stolen and the public does not get it, he added.

He said that this is the beginning and he is determined that this operation will continue until all 270 illegal connections are cut off.

He said that the Water and Sewerage Corporation is playing a bold role in this regard and he himself inspected the line as if the public is happy, the Water Corporation will be happy. Wherever there are illegal connections in the water lines and hydrants in the city, we will take indiscriminate action against them, he added.

The Mayor of Karachi said that the PPP government is working on various projects to solve the water supply problems of Karachi with the aim to provide water to the city according to its needs.

These measures will prove useful only when the mafia involved in water theft is suppressed and arrangements are made so that no one dares to do illegal work in the future, he added.