UrduPoint.com

27 Injured In Road Accident On Hazara-Mansehra Motorway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 08:07 PM

27 injured in road accident on Hazara-Mansehra motorway

At least 27 male and female students of Lahore University and passengers of Suzuki High Roof were injured on Wednesday when a student's coaster was struck by a Suzuki high roof at Hazara Mansehra motorway

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :At least 27 male and female students of Lahore University and passengers of Suzuki High Roof were injured on Wednesday when a student's coaster was struck by a Suzuki high roof at Hazara Mansehra motorway. The coaster was heading towards Skardu from Lahore.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, five ambulances shifted the injured students and other passengers to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra for treatment where most of them had sustained minor injuries and were cleared after first aid.

The 19 students received minor injuries while 10 students including Eman, Miral, Najm un Nisa (local), Sabira, Taj un Nisa (local), Faryal, Sharjeel, Tanzeel and Faizan (locals) and Arroba were critically injured and admitted to King Abdullah hospital for further treatment.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured United Nations Motorway Student Male Mansehra Skardu Rescue 1122 From Suzuki

Recent Stories

97% complaints received on PM Portal addressed

97% complaints received on PM Portal addressed

1 minute ago
 12 kanal state land retrieved from illegal occupan ..

12 kanal state land retrieved from illegal occupants

1 minute ago
 Blinken Refuses Comment on Turkey Blocking NATO Ta ..

Blinken Refuses Comment on Turkey Blocking NATO Talks on Sweden, Finland Entry

1 minute ago
 Pensioner welfare Association GU urges payment of ..

Pensioner welfare Association GU urges payment of pension, outstanding dues

4 minutes ago
 9 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

9 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

4 minutes ago
 Cheques distributed among prayer leaders, minority ..

Cheques distributed among prayer leaders, minority community leaders

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.