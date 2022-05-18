27 injured in road accident on Hazara-Mansehra motorway

(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :At least 27 male and female students of Lahore University and passengers of Suzuki High Roof were injured on Wednesday when a student's coaster was struck by a Suzuki high roof at Hazara Mansehra motorway. The coaster was heading towards Skardu from Lahore.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, five ambulances shifted the injured students and other passengers to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra for treatment where most of them had sustained minor injuries and were cleared after first aid.

The 19 students received minor injuries while 10 students including Eman, Miral, Najm un Nisa (local), Sabira, Taj un Nisa (local), Faryal, Sharjeel, Tanzeel and Faizan (locals) and Arroba were critically injured and admitted to King Abdullah hospital for further treatment.