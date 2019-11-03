UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

27 Injured In Talagang-Mianwali Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 09:40 AM

27 injured in Talagang-Mianwali road mishap

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Almost 27 persons were critically wounded in Talagang-Mianwali road accident early Sunday morning.

Four critically injured were being shifted to Rawalpindi while other victims of the accident have been admitted to City Hospital, Talagang.

The rescue personnel and local people rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to hospital where condition of some injured persons was serious, a private tv reported.

Rescue 1122 officials said, the passenger bus was traveling from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

The police took the vehicle into custody and started investigations.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Injured Police Vehicle Road Accident Rawalpindi Talagang Rescue 1122 Sunday TV From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr attends ceremony organised by Sheikh ..

8 hours ago

Flag Day true manifestation of national pride, dig ..

8 hours ago

Manufacturing contributes 12.1 percent to Abu Dhab ..

10 hours ago

Rehber committee abides by its agreement: Shafqat ..

10 hours ago

Russia, SCO States Discuss Switch to Nat'l Currenc ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.