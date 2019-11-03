27 injured in Talagang-Mianwali road mishap

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Almost 27 persons were critically wounded in Talagang-Mianwali road accident early Sunday morning.

Four critically injured were being shifted to Rawalpindi while other victims of the accident have been admitted to City Hospital, Talagang.

The rescue personnel and local people rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to hospital where condition of some injured persons was serious, a private tv reported.

Rescue 1122 officials said, the passenger bus was traveling from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

The police took the vehicle into custody and started investigations.