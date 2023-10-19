Open Menu

27 IUB Teachers Among Top 2 Percent Scientists Of The World

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2023 | 06:34 PM

Stanford University USA has released the ranking of two percent of the best scientists in the world. As many as 27 teachers (researchers) from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have joined the top two percent of scientists worldwide

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar was also declared the best scientist. The researchers of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur researched and wrote theses on solving the problems of pharmacy, chemistry, mathematics, agriculture, physics, computer science, and engineering, on the basis of which they were among the best scientists in the world.

Researchers from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur including Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar Department of Pharmaceutics, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Prof. Dr. Asadullah Madani Department of Pharmaceutics, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Atif Department of Pharmacy Practice and Director ORC, Prof. Dr. Riaz Hussain Department of Pathology, Prof. Dr. Zaheer Abbas Department of Mathematics, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Farooq Warsi Department of Chemistry, Prof.

Dr. Wajid Naseem Department of Agronomy, Prof. Dr. Maqshoof Ahmad Department of Soil Sciences, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Nadeem Akhtar Institute of Chemistry, Dr. Humira Arshad Associate Professor Department of Computer Sciences, Dr. Ghulam Abbas Associate Professor Department of Mathematics, Dr. Majid Niaz Akhtar Associate Professor Institute of Physics, Dr. Muhammad Azhar Khan Associate Professor Institute of Physics, Dr. Muhammad Shakeel Associate Professor Institute of Physics, Dr. Murtaza Hassan Associate Professor Department of Biotechnology, Dr. Abdul Rehman Assistant Professor Department of Agriculture, Dr. Muhammad Aadil Assistant Professor Institute of Chemistry, Dr. Muhammad Ali Raza Assistant Professor/Director National Intercropping Research Institute, Tauseef Manwar Lecturer Institute of Physics, Faisal Zulfiqar Lecturer Horticulture Department and Muhammad Umar Lecturer Software Engineering Department are in the list. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar and the Deans congratulated all the ranked faculties and soon a ceremony will be held in honour of these scientists.

