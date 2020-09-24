UrduPoint.com
2.7 Kg Drugs Recovered During Raid

2.7 kg drugs recovered during raid

Police have arrested two notorious drug peddlers from different areas of the city and recovered more than 2 kg drugs from their possession here on Thursday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI

Rata Amral police have arrested drug pushers namely Yasin Khan and recovered 1.3 kg drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Pirwadhi Police have arrested drug pusher identified as Muhammad Zeeshan and recovered 1.4 kg drugs from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of police teams adding that drugs business must be discouraged.

CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who will be found in this illegal activity.

