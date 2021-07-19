UrduPoint.com
27 Killed, Several Injured In DG Khan Bus-trailer Collision

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 10:00 AM

27 killed, several injured in DG Khan bus-trailer collision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :At least 27 people were died and several other injured when a passenger coach collided with a trailer in Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan on Monday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred near Taunsa By-Pass in D G Khan where a passenger coach, going to Sialkot from Ranjanpur, collided with a trailer, killing twenty-seven persons on the spot and injuring several others, private tv channels reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies and injured to the districthospital.

