27 Kite Sellers Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM

27 kite sellers arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Iqbal Town Division police on Sunday arrested 27 kite sellers by conducting various operations.

According to the details, special teams are active in the limits of all the police stations of the provincial metropolis, while special teams have arrested 27 kite-flyers.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhlaqullah Tarar said in a statement that the accused were engaged in selling kites at night. He said that strict legal action will be taken against them.

Dozens of kites, chemicals and metal wheels have been recovered from the accused.

