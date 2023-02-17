27 kite sellers, flyers arrested in special crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani here on Thursday night continued a special crackdown against kite sellers and flyers and managed to net 27.

According to the police spokesman, all police stations of the cities had been directed to accelerate the ongoing operations against kite-flying ban violators while special teams under the supervision of senior police officers were also conducting raids in different areas.

Police teams have recovered thousands of kites and string rolls from the possession of arrested kite sellers and flyers, he said.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan said that all available resources were being utilized to deal with kite flying.

He said, Police under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police, Investigation, Zunaira Azfar on Thursday conducted flag march in Potohar Division to curb kite flying.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan, Divisional SDPOs, SHOs, Elite Force, Traffic Police, Dolphin Squad participated in the flag march, he added.

SSP Zunaira Azfar said that the police have conducted a flag march in different areas of Potohar Division to maintain law and order and to warn the kite flyers and those involved in the aerial firing.

The flag march started from SP Potohar Town Office and culminated at starting point after passing through Katcheri Chowk, Chungi Number 22, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Baraf Khana Chowk, Peoples Colony Morr, Akhri Stop, Aadra, Wasim Market, Boher Mosque and Qasae Chowk.

The spokesman said that flag marches were being conducted in various areas to make the security plan more effective and added that strict vigilance would be maintained like in previous years to maintain law and order in the city and to curb the dangerous kite flying.

The spokesman further informed that divisional superintendents of Police had directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

He said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the kite-flying ban violators and they would be brought in the court of justice.

