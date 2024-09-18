27-km two-way road connecting Pakpattan to Sahiwal completed: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has delivered on yet another promise under the 'Punjab Khushhal' project, with the completion of a 27-kilometer two-way road connecting Pakpattan to Sahiwal.

This was stated by Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth while talking to the media, here on Wednesday. He said the road was completed with Rs. 2.7 billion and was expected to serve between 20,000 to 25,000 vehicles daily.

This road is a critical infrastructure development, linking important locations including Malka Hans, Noorpur, Baba Farid’s shrine, the GT Road, and the Motorway, thereby facilitating smoother travel and boosting local connectivity.

During a briefing with the Secretary of the C&W Department and other officials, it was disclosed that an additional 13-kilometre section is being constructed to further connect Sahiwal to nearby areas, with a budget of Rs. 1.4 billion. This additional development is expected to be completed soon.

The minister emphasised the government’s commitment to improving public infrastructure, stating, "Our mission is to provide the best facilities to the public." He also highlighted the introduction of E-tendering to ensure transparency and confirmed that high-quality materials are being used to guarantee the durability of the roads. He assured that more highways would be completed in the near future, further enhancing Punjab’s road network.