27 members of inter-provincial dacoit gangs held, 85 snatched motorcycles recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested 27 members of eight inter-provincial dacoit gangs involved in motorcycle snatching and theft, recovering 85 motorcycles worth millions of rupees.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan disclosed this during a press conference held at the Rescue 15 Field Office on Friday.

SSP Shoaib said that the gangs were busted through decoy operations, surprise checkpoints, and the use of modern technology.

He stated that many of the arrested suspects were habitual dacoits who used weapons to snatch motorcycles from citizens, often operating across provincial borders.

SSP further informed that Islamabad Police have initiated daily data-sharing with Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum to curb such crimes, while connections with other provinces are under investigation.

SSP Shoaib emphasized that specialized anti-bike lifting units, comprising 30 to 35 personnel from the CIA and Operations Division, have been deployed following a crackdown on dacoits and robbers.

He pointed out that prompt FIR registration after a dacoity helps in swift action and tracing of snatched vehicles. Data from all impounded motorcycles is being compiled and matched through a centralized system.

SSP Shoaib assured that the arrested dacoits would be challaned with strong evidence to ensure exemplary punishment. “Islamabad Police remain fully active and committed to eliminating motorcycle snatching and dacoity,” SSP Shoaib said.

SSP concluded by handing over the recovered motorcycles to their rightful owners, who expressed their gratitude for the police efforts.

/APP-rzr-mkz