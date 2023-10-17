27 more contract with dengue virus in 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) As many as 27 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 1,992 in the district.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Tuesday said that, among the new cases, ten of each case had arrived from Potohar town urban and Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi area, five from Chaklala Cantonment and one from Gujjar Khan area.

He said 101 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 72 were confirmed cases while 1,919 positive patients were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 37 FIRs, issued tickets to 11, sealed one premise, and a fine of Rs 200,500 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

During indoor surveillance, in the previous 24 hours, the teams checked 16,759 houses and found larvae in 547 homes. Similarly, he added that while checking 6,352 places, the teams found larvae at 93 sites during outdoor surveillance.

He added that district health facilities had allocated 228 beds for dealing with the dengue patients while three admitted patients were in critical condition.