27 More Corona Cases Recorded In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 12:10 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :About 27 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 12869 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 176605 people were screened for the virus till August 30, out of which 27 more were reported positive.

As many as 11756 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 141 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

