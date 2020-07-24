27 more corona cases recorded in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :About 27 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 11550 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 130580 people were screened for the virus till July 24, out of which 27 more were reported positive.

As many as 9899 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 136 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.