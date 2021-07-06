27 more COVID-19 cases reported during last 24 hours: DHA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 27 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 27,037 in the district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority (DHA) here Tuesday, the total infected cases included 24,960 from Rawalpindi and 2077 from other districts. "Presently 42 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, including 10 in Holy Family Hospital, 8 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,12 in Institute of Urology, and 12 in Fauji Foundation Hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority informed that so far 25,817 patients were discharged after recovery and 361 were quarantined including 183 at homes and 178 in isolation centers.

The report updated that 1298 people have lost their battle of life so far due to this deadly disease with 995 belonged to Rawalpindi and 303 from other districts.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah said though COVID-19 cases had witnessed a sharp decrease due to appropriate measures taken by the government, there was a need to remain alert as the 3rd wave of COVID-19 still prevailed.