27 More Covid-19 Positive Cases Reported In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

27 more Covid-19 positive cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :About 27 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19,374 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 637,633 people were screened for the virus till March 23 out of which 27 more were reported positive.

As many as 18,975 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 203 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

