27 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Hyderabad

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 623 as 27 new cases have been reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 623 as 27 new cases have been reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to data released by the District Administration here on Wednesday, out of 623 confirmed coronavirus cases 280 had so far been recovered and discharged from isolation wards/ quarantine centers while 22 patients had succumbed to the virus till to date.

As per daily situation report issued by the Deputy Commissioner, 69 COVID-19 patients were under treatment at isolation wards of different hospitals and 225 are quarantined at homes.

The District Administration has established a control room at the office of Deputy Commissioner while COVID Rapid Response Teams were working actively round the clock throughout the district and are equipped with PPE supplies.

In district Hyderabad, more than 4232 COVID tests have so far been performed, out of which 623 were positive, 280 recovered and twenty two patients had died, report said.

Out of total 623 COVID-19 positive cases in the district, 273 are in taluka Qasimabad, 179 in taluka City, 129 in Latifabad and 16 in Hyderabad Rural, report stated.