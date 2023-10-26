Open Menu

27 More Dengue Cases Reported In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2023 | 02:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) As many as 27 more dengue cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,217.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Thursday said that, among the new cases,13 cases had arrived from Potohar town urban, seven from Municipal Corporation,five from Rawalpindi Cantonment and two from Chaklala Cantonment area.

He added that 93 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 64 were confirmed cases while 2,152 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 14 FIRs, issued tickets to nine, sealed four premises, and fined Rs 93,000 against the violations of dengue SOPs.

During indoor surveillance, in the last 24 hours, the teams checked 18,488 houses and larvae were found in 647 homes.

Similarly, he added that while checking 8,548 places, the teams found larvae at 100 sites during outdoor surveillance.

