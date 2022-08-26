27 more dengue patients arrive in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 27 more patients were infected with the fatal dengue virus in the Rawalpindi district during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 276.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Friday said that, among the new cases, 17 patients had arrived from Potohar Town urban area, two each from Rawalpindi Cantonment, Islamabad, Taxila rural and Kahutta while one of each had arrived from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi and Taxila rural.

During the last 24 hours, he added that as many as 164 dengue fever suspects were brought to the district's health facilities while the district administration departments had registered 91 FIRs, sealed four premises, issued challans to 51, notices to 114 and imposed a fine of Rs.

150,100 on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district.

Dr Sajjad informed that puddles of water, which get stagnant due to rain, become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and spread diseases like malaria and dengue fever.

He also urged the residents to clean their water tanks and not leave any place wet with stagnant water.

The health officer said that the present spell of rains had increased the threat of mosquito breeding which needed to be tackled on an emergency basis, while the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rains in the coming days.

