27 More Palestinian Students Arrive In Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Twenty-seven more Palestinian students arrived in the country to acquire medical and dental education on Monday.
Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan President Dr Hafeez ur Rehman, Vice President Air Marshal (Retired) Arshad Malik, Health Services Chairman Prof Dr Zahid Latif and government officials warmly welcomed the students at Lahore airport.
Dr Hafeez ur Rehman said that in the first phase, 192 Palestinian students were coming to Pakistan through different flights. He said that the students would continue their medical and dental education in universities of Pakistan, adding that the Alkhidmat Foundation, Global Relief Trust and Doctors of Rehman would extend cooperation for the purpose.
He thanked the government of Pakistan, Palestinian Embassy and medial colleges and universities which helped the students continue their education.
"After meetings with Palestinian Embassy officials, the government of Pakistan and different colleges and universities, we were able to bring the students to Pakistan. The students will be provided with all possible facilities including education, food and residence," he added.
"The Alkhidmat Foundation continues a relief and rescue operation in Gaza from the first day of war. It is providing facilities like food, medicines and shelter there. It has also set up schools," he said, adding that cooperation was also being extended to Palestinian students in Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan and other countries.
Earlier, officials of the Pakistani Embassy in Egypt and representatives of the Alkhidmat Foundation saw off the Palestinian students at Cairo airport.
Recent Stories
Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes viral 80 days before his murder
Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional amendments to be extremely neces ..
Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admiral Abdul Munib Take Over as Co ..
Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: The New CAMON 30S
Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise in Arabian Sea
Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit
Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan
Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow
U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024
Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dist admin assure early solution to Kohat Tunnel tax issue43 seconds ago
-
BDS students demand Dental Block at Mufti Mahmood Medical College be operational11 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice11 minutes ago
-
Man released from jail after 18 years killed21 minutes ago
-
PM welcomes Palestinian students as they arrive to complete studies21 minutes ago
-
New era of cooperation begins with Premier Li Qiang's Pakistan visit: Analysts30 minutes ago
-
MNA distributes “Himmat Cards” among disabled persons31 minutes ago
-
PM welcomes Palestinian students upon their arrival in Pakistan41 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 115,100 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Governor inaugurates passport, Nadra offices in KP Assembly1 hour ago
-
6 held for torturing gypsy girl1 hour ago
-
Mansehra police organizes Khuli Kutchery in Lubar Kot1 hour ago