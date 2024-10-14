Open Menu

27 More Palestinian Students Arrive In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM

27 more Palestinian students arrive in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Twenty-seven more Palestinian students arrived in the country to acquire medical and dental education on Monday.

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan President Dr Hafeez ur Rehman, Vice President Air Marshal (Retired) Arshad Malik, Health Services Chairman Prof Dr Zahid Latif and government officials warmly welcomed the students at Lahore airport.

Dr Hafeez ur Rehman said that in the first phase, 192 Palestinian students were coming to Pakistan through different flights. He said that the students would continue their medical and dental education in universities of Pakistan, adding that the Alkhidmat Foundation, Global Relief Trust and Doctors of Rehman would extend cooperation for the purpose.

He thanked the government of Pakistan, Palestinian Embassy and medial colleges and universities which helped the students continue their education.

"After meetings with Palestinian Embassy officials, the government of Pakistan and different colleges and universities, we were able to bring the students to Pakistan. The students will be provided with all possible facilities including education, food and residence," he added.

"The Alkhidmat Foundation continues a relief and rescue operation in Gaza from the first day of war. It is providing facilities like food, medicines and shelter there. It has also set up schools," he said, adding that cooperation was also being extended to Palestinian students in Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan and other countries.

Earlier, officials of the Pakistani Embassy in Egypt and representatives of the Alkhidmat Foundation saw off the Palestinian students at Cairo airport.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Education Turkey Egypt Gaza Cairo All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes vira ..

Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes viral 80 days before his murder

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional am ..

Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional amendments to be extremely neces ..

1 hour ago
 Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admir ..

Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admiral Abdul Munib Take Over as Co ..

1 hour ago
 Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: ..

Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: The New CAMON 30S

1 hour ago
 Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise ..

Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise in Arabian Sea

1 hour ago
 Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

2 hours ago
Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan

Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorr ..

Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow

4 hours ago
 U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lah ..

U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for ..

Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan