27 more Palestinian students arrive in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Twenty-seven more Palestinian students arrived in the country to acquire medical and dental education on Monday.

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan President Dr Hafeez ur Rehman, Vice President Air Marshal (Retired) Arshad Malik, Health Services Chairman Prof Dr Zahid Latif and government officials warmly welcomed the students at Lahore airport.

The Palestinian students arrived in Pakistan under the Gaza Health Outreach Program. Under the special instructions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, all possible facilities are being provided to the Palestinian students. In view of the current situation in Gaza, the government offered Palestinian medical students to continue their education in Pakistan's educational institutions.

Pakistan also continues to send aid to Palestine and relief supplies are being sent to the country by C-130 and ships. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had offered help to Palestinian President Mahmood Abbas for the continuation of education of medical students of Palestine and the government of Pakistan played a key role in this regard and today the first batch of Palestinian students reached Pakistan.

Dr Hafeez ur Rehman said that in the first phase, 192 Palestinian students were coming to Pakistan through different flights.

He said that the students would continue their medical and dental education in universities of Pakistan, adding that the Alkhidmat Foundation, Global Relief Trust and Doctors of Rehman would extend cooperation for the purpose.

He thanked the government of Pakistan, Palestinian Embassy and medial colleges and universities which helped the students continue their education. "After meetings with Palestinian Embassy officials, the government of Pakistan and different colleges and universities, we were able to bring the students to Pakistan. The students will be provided with all possible facilities including education, food and residence," he added.

"The Alkhidmat Foundation continues a relief and rescue operation in Gaza from the first day of war. It is providing facilities like food, medicines and shelter there. It has also set up schools," he said, adding that cooperation was also being extended to Palestinian students in Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan and other countries.

Earlier, officials of the Pakistani Embassy in Egypt and representatives of the Alkhidmat Foundation saw off the Palestinian students at Cairo airport.