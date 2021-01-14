UrduPoint.com
27 More Surfaced Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:53 PM

About 27 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18515 in the province on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :About 27 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18515 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 481128 people were screened for the virus till Jan 14 out of which 27 more were reported positive.

As many as 18021 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 189 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

