27 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 10:28 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Around 27 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 34417 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1366691 people were screened for the virus, out of which 27 more were reported positive.

As many as 33594 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 368 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

