UrduPoint.com

27 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2022 | 11:10 PM

27 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

As many as 27 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 27 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 262 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 172 while 28,600 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 4 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 168 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

7 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

7 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

33 seconds ago
 Tennis: Prague WTA results - collated

Tennis: Prague WTA results - collated

1 minute ago
 16 dead in 'devastating' Kentucky flooding, toll e ..

16 dead in 'devastating' Kentucky flooding, toll expected to rise

1 minute ago
 President MWM urges Ulema to promote inter-faith h ..

President MWM urges Ulema to promote inter-faith harmony in Muharram-ul-Haram

1 minute ago
 PTI's Muhammad Sibtain Khan elected as PA Speaker

PTI's Muhammad Sibtain Khan elected as PA Speaker

1 minute ago
 Woman gets life imprisonment for killing her daugh ..

Woman gets life imprisonment for killing her daughters

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.