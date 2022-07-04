27 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 27 new Coronavirus cases were confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period of last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Sunday.

The virus claimed 6324 lives since the detection of first Corona case in March 2020.

However, no death from the virus is occurred during last few weeks.

During the same period, 19 patients have also been recovered from the disease in the province. As many as 1868 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 27 have tested positive for Corona.