27 new dengue cases reported from Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 27 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported across the province out of which 13 confirmed cases were reported in Lahore.

In a press statement issued here, he explained that three dengue patients were reported from Rawalpindi, Kasur, Sheikhupura and one from Multan, Nankana Sahib, Mianwali and Toba Tek Singh.� He said that so far this year, 154 deaths due to dengue fever have been reported from all over Punjab.

In last 24 hours one deaths have been reported all over the province.

He said that 25,758 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province while 18,233 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from Lahore and a total of 376 patients undergoing treatment across Punjab out of which 287 patients were in Lahore hospitals while 89 patients were under treatment in other districts of Punjab.

In the last 24 hours, 368,043 indoor locations and 88,221 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 164 locations.

In Lahore 39,066 indoor places and 6,310 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae and 155 positive containers were destroyed.