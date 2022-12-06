27 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Irshad Ahmad said that 27 new dengue cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Irshad Ahmad said that 27 new dengue cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that 13 dengue cases were reported in Lahore, 5 in Gujranwala, 1 each in Rawalpindi, Multan , Faisalabad, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Attock, Khanewal, Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh, during the last 24 hours.

He said that a total of 18,820 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year. He said that no death was reported during the last 24 hours whereas 45 people died of the virus in the current year so far.

The P&SHD Secretary said that 218 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

"The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 307,039 indoor and 79,127 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours. The anti-dengue squad, under the P&SHD, killed dengue larvae at 371 places in the province during daily surveillance, he added.

The Secretary urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.